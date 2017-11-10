One Pro Cycling finalise 2018 roster

Image 1 of 4 Best British rider, Peter Williams (ONE Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Emils Liepins winning stage 2 of the 2016 Tour of Shanghai (Image credit: Tour of Shanghai) Image 3 of 4 Karol Domagalski (One Pro Cycling) retains his jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Steele von Hoff is another rider who has enjoyed stage winning success with UniSA-Australia in recent yers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British Continental squad One Pro Cycling announced their finalised 2018 roster on Friday. The team will see significant changes for the coming season, with five riders staying on from 2017 and five new signees joining the team, and the promotion of Head Sports Director Matt Winston to Team Principal.

Tom Baylis, Karol Domagalski, Hayden McCormick, James Oram and Pete Williams will stay on with the team into the coming year. According to a team release, George Harper, Will Harper, Steele Von Hoff, Josh Hunt and Sam Williams were not offered new contracts, while Kamil Gradek will head to CCC Sprandi Polkowice, Tom Stewart will move on to JLT Condor and Kristian House has retired.

The team's five newest members are all either 25 or younger: Emils Liepins, Szymon Tracz, Jake Kelly, Christopher Latham and Jacob Scott. Liepins, who closed out the 2017 season as a stagiare with Delko Marseille Provence KTM, finished third overall at least week's Tour of Hainan, among other strong results through the season. Tracz, who turned 19 in October, is Poland's reigning under-23 road race champion.

"I am delighted with the composition of our team for 2018. It's a smaller squad than we have had in previous years and I believe that this will allow us to focus heavily on each rider and help them develop and reach their full potential," Winston said. "I'm looking forward to stepping into my new role as Team Principal and making sure we provide a platform on which our athletes can succeed. We have a great mix of talent with some fantastic sprint options and GC contenders. It's time now for everyone to work hard over the winter so we are fully ready to go when the season kicks off in March."

According to the team release, One Pro Cycling is also set to announce new brand partnerships in the near future.

One Pro Cycling for 2018: Tom Baylis, Karol Domagalski, Hayden McCormick, James Oram, Pete Williams, Chris Latham, Jake Scott, Szymon Tracz, Jake Kelly, Emils Liepins