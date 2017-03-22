On the start line at Dwars door Vlaanderen - Gallery

Sun shines in Roeselare as Flemish cobbled Classics fortnight gets underway
Image 1 of 53
Image 2 of 53
Image 3 of 53
Image 4 of 53
Image 5 of 53
Image 6 of 53
Image 7 of 53
Image 8 of 53
Image 9 of 53
Image 10 of 53
Image 11 of 53
Image 12 of 53
Image 13 of 53
Image 14 of 53
Image 15 of 53
Image 16 of 53
Image 17 of 53
Image 18 of 53
Image 19 of 53
Image 20 of 53
Image 21 of 53
Image 22 of 53
Image 23 of 53
Image 24 of 53
Image 25 of 53
Image 26 of 53
Image 27 of 53
Image 28 of 53
Image 29 of 53
Image 30 of 53
Image 31 of 53
Image 32 of 53
Image 33 of 53
Image 34 of 53
Image 35 of 53
Image 36 of 53
Image 37 of 53
Image 38 of 53
Image 39 of 53
Image 40 of 53
Image 41 of 53
Image 42 of 53
Image 43 of 53
Image 44 of 53
Image 45 of 53
Image 46 of 53
Image 47 of 53
Image 48 of 53
Image 49 of 53
Image 50 of 53
Image 51 of 53
Image 52 of 53
Image 53 of 53
The sun was shining and spring was in the air as teams, riders, and plenty of fans gathered in Roeselare for the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen, which signals the start proper of the cobbled Classics campaign.
From here the races in northern Belgium come thick and fast in the run-up to the Tour of Flanders next Sunday, and the crowds were celebrating the start of one of the most eagerly anticipated fortnights of the year, with the beer taps flowing well before midday.
The leading lights of Belgian cycling, Tom Boonen and Greg Van Avermaet, are saving themselves for E3-Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem, but the likes of Sep Vanmarcke, defending champion Jens Debuscherre, Tiesj Benoot and Iljo Keisse still attracted vociferous cheers.
There was a relaxed atmosphere in Roeselare's Grote Markt, thanks to the combination of the clement conditions - though a chilly breeze was still blowing - and the fact that the more prestigious races are yet to come. There was a sombre moment, too, as riders removed their helmets to observe a minute's silence in respect of the victims of last year's terror attacks that rocked the country on the eve of the race.
Cyclingnews did the rounds as the team buses arrived, taking photos as bikes were prepared and as riders stepped out to sign on and then made their way over to the start line via the podium. You can view all the photos in the gallery above.
Cyclingnews' live coverage of the race is already up and running, and you can join the action right here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy