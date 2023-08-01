Olav Kooij fires warning shot for World Championships with Tour de Pologne win

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) will not be one of the main names when he debuts in the Netherlands' senior Cycling World Championships squad next Sunday, but the young Dutch sprinter is quietly hopeful he can do his part for his team on the roads of Glasgow all the same.

Second in the opening bunch sprint of the Tour de Pologne on Saturday in Poznan, Kooij was then the winner on Tuesday in Opole by a massive margin. Kooij was the first to recognise afterwards that “such a special one-day race like the Worlds is different from a stage in the Tour of Pologne".

“But it always gives you confidence when you win, so today it’s good to take this win with me to Glasgow,” he said.

Kooij has never raced the senior Road Worlds, but his career record in the equivalent under-23 event is impressive, taking fifth in 2022 and third in 2021. Furthermore, this spring in Gent-Wevelgem, his first-ever race at a ‘World’s distance’ of 260 kilometres, Kooij ran an impressive eighth, suggesting that he could well be able to handle the length of a world championships.

“Of course we have one of the main favourites with Mathieu van der Poel and also Dylan Van Baarle is another great one-day specialist,” Kooij said about the Netherlands having one of the strongest sides in the upcoming Road Worlds.

“But it’s also good that I feel good. First I had my focus on this race and trying to win a stage. I’ve succeeded in that so I’ll do one more day tomorrow and then look towards Glasgow.”

Kooij’ focus on the Worlds was such that even before Tuesday’s win, he was planning to pull out after stage 5 and head to Scotland.

“That’ll give me three good days of recovery and that should be enough,” he reasoned.

As for what role he’ll play in the team strategy, rather than limiting himself to one option, Kooij thinks there are multiple situations where he could be a useful cog in the machine in the bigger Dutch plan at the world championships.

“If the race opens early with some of the bigger nations, then it could be beneficial to have me up there in a group in front. But if there is a break up the road, it could be good to have me in the bunch behind. It’s something we still need to discuss as a team, because a lot of different scenarios are possible in this race.”

Whatever happens, then, it’s clear that Kooij is determined to make as big a contribution as possible on Sunday. And to judge from Pologne, his win rate and his previous track record in one-day racing, Kooij looks set to be in a position to play whatever role is demanded of him.