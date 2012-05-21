Official 2012 Tour de France Souvenir Pack available to pre-order now

Put together by the team behind Procycling magazine

Celebrate the build up to the world’s greatest race with the only UK Official Tour De France Guide 2012, which is available to pre-order now.

Put together by the team behind Procycling magazine and Cyclingnews.com, and featuring the best cycling writers in the world, this year’s guide is better than ever.

This year’s massive 228-page official programme comes packed with detailed maps and profiles of each stage, stats for every rider, interviews with the stars, expert analysis and a lot more.

In addition to the official programme the souvenir pack also contains:

- a highlights DVD with all the best action from last year's Tour.

- a massive wall planner for filling in the stage winner and jersey holders after each day’s racing.

- classic book extracts with dramatic stories from some of the legends of the Tour, featuring Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Mark Cavendish.

- the official, fold-out, full-size race route map to stop you getting lost on the roads of France (should you be lucky enough to be there!). Looks great on your wall too.

The Official 2012 Tour de France Souvenir Pack, containing the Official UK Tour de France Programme, goes on sale in all good UK newsagents on 1 June, priced £9.99. But don’t risk missing out - Click here and pre-order yours today including FREE delivery!.