Nove Mesto recognized as best 2013 cross country World Cup venue

Image 1 of 4 The world's best riders at World Cup #3 in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic (Image credit: Michal Cervený) Image 2 of 4 Howard Grotts (Specialized) flying down a descent at the Nove Mesto World Cup (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Gee Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on his way to winning the Fort William downhill World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) on her way to winning (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Each year after the dust settles on the final round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, the three best World Cup venues are awarded - one each for cross country, downhill and eliminator. The UCI announced the results after all votes were tallied.

Cross country

Making its third appearance in the World Cup, Nove Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic was voted the best cross country event on the World Cup calendar. 2013 marked the third year in a row that the venue received this honor. Its technical course, atmosphere and large, enthusiastic crowds helped it win over supporters with twice as many votes as runner-up Albstadt, Germany.

The Albstadt venue only joined the World Cup this year. It received praise for its short, technical and challenging course.

Meanwhile Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, which has hosted a World Cup or world championship event every year since 1991, was again a favorite, finishing third in the voting.

Eliminator

Two eliminator venues tied for first place: Nove Mesto Na Morave and Vallnord. The eliminator format is taken very seriously in the Czech Republic, and the voters highlighted the venue's interesting track that included both road and off-road sections. Vallnord was appreciated for its interesting course with good passing options that created exciting racing.

Albstadt took third place in the best eliminator venue standings thanks to is urban course and warm city centre atmosphere.

Downhill

Fort William in Scotland was voted best downhill venue for the second year in a row. The location has been part of the World Cup circuit a total of 12 times. The atmosphere, crowds and smooth organization makes it one of the gravity circuit's most popular events.

2012 World Championship host Leogang, Austria shared second place honors with Vallnord. The Andorra ski resort won over the voters with its challenging new track that finished in town.