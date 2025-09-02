'Not just a worse Dogma' - Pinarello unveils latest F-Series range... and new tyres!

At the recent Pinarello launch event for media, the standout synopsis of the all-new Pinarello F-Series, launching today, came in the form of a not-so-subtle dig at Specialized.

To paraphrase, the spokesman explained that the F Series is "not just a Tarmac Expert," elaborating with an explanation that the competitor bike uses the same mould as the top-end S-Works model, but with lower-grade carbon fibre. Instead, the F-Series is "designed with its intended customer in mind."

This means altered geometry compared to the flagship Dogma F, and three different carbon fibre layups that allow the ride quality to adjust from a more forgiving ride at the lower end of the price spectrum, toward a stiffer, snappier feel at the top.

It might not be the Dogma, but it's still designed with racing in mind, Pinarello says, describing it as a "true race machine," and saying it is the "best in class weight to performance ratio at the right market price."

It's only two years since Pinarello last updated the F-Series range, so unsurprisingly, the updates are evolutionary rather than revolutionary, and they primarily trickle down from last year's Dogma F launch.

(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The biggest updates come in the form of a new E-TICR headset, a new fork with a slightly longer rake, a stiffer rear triangle, 32mm tyre clearance up from 30mm before, and the 'Aero Keel' bottom bracket design.

In our review of the 2023 Pinarello F7 , one of our biggest complaints was that it needed better wheels and tyres, and it appears the brand has paid attention. The wheels have been upgraded to the Most Ultra Fast 45, and in a Pinarello first, the brand has also launched its own tyres.

Details on those tyres are pretty scarce. We know they were produced by nearby Vittoria, but it appears they're their own thing rather than a rebadged version of one of Vittoria's existing products.

Something of an invisible update, but the narrower head tube comes courtesy of a new, elliptical steerer tube. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

While not the sexiest of updates, the E-TICR headset is a relatively significant change. It allows the bike to become more aerodynamic. Put simply, it uses an elliptical steerer tube and places the cables in front to essentially make the internals as narrow as possible. In turn, this means the head tube is around 8mm narrower than before, and when paired with the forward-protruding nose cone and the additional rearward depth, it adds to the bike's aerodynamic performance.

Aerodynamics continues as a priority through the down tube too, being narrower also, as well as in the fork, which features slimmer legs and, of course, a slimmer crown to marry nicely with the new head tube above.

Another change to the fork comes in the geometry, in that the rake has been increased from 43mm to 47mm. In theory, this should make the bike marginally more stable at speed.

The F7 and F9 both get the Most Talon Fast cockpit from the Dogma F (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Above this, the F7 and F9 models get the same Most Talon Fast cockpit as found on the Dogma F, while the lower-spec models get a more traditional two-piece bar and stem.

At the back, the seatpost is also the same as the Dogma F, and is topped using a Most 3D-printed titanium saddle clamp. And beneath this, the 'Aero Keel' bottom bracket shell, revealed on the Dogma F, is brought in.

As a reminder, this is essentially Pinarello speak for a slightly rotated down tube, extended near the bottom bracket, which in turn creates a keel shape, as found on boats.

The 'Aero Keel' bottom bracket offers a trio of benefits: aerodynamics, stiffness, and space for a Di2 battery. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The extra room this creates not only adds to the aerodynamic clout and the stiffness of the bottom bracket, but also creates a handy space for a Di2 battery, which is useful given the narrower seat tube can no longer accommodate one.

Overall, Pinarello says an F9 frame is 100g heavier than a Dogma F, and that a Dura-Ace-equipped F9 is approximately 7.4kg, around 200g lighter than before.

Interestingly, the F9, F7, F5 and F3 are all electronic wireless groupset compatible only, whereas the F1, being equipped with a mechanical groupset, is actually just the old F-Series frame.

(Image credit: Pinarello)

Range and pricing

Speaking of the range, let's get into the specs and the prices.

Pinarello's custom 'MyWay' paint program is not available for any F-Series model, so the colours outlined below are the only available options at the time of writing.

The top-tier F9 model, which uses T900 carbon, is available in the Formula Green Matt colour only and is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Most Ultra Fast 45 wheels, and the Most Talon Fast cockpit. Pinarello claims a weight of 7.4kg and has priced it at €11,000. No SRAM Red build is available at launch.

Pinarello F7 Ultegra Di2 (Image credit: Pinarello)

The F7 is available in a choice of four colours across either SRAM Force AXS or Shimano Ultegra Di2. Both come with Most Ultra Fast 45 wheels, the Talon Fast cockpit, and are priced at €7,900.

Pinarello F5 105 Di2 (Image credit: Pinarello)

The F5, which uses T700 carbon, is available in one colour again, which is Etna Black Matt and in Shimano 105 Di2 only. This gets a two-piece bar and stem, but retains the Most Ultra Fast 45 wheels at a price of €5,500.

The Pinarello F3 105 (Image credit: Pinarello)

The F3, with the same T700 carbon and 105 Di2 groupset, steps down to DT Swiss P 1800 Spline wheels for a €1000 saving, bringing the price down to €4500. It's available in two colour options.

And finally, the Pinarello F1, which is actually just the 2023 frame (Image credit: Pinarello)

And the entry-level model, which is the same frame as the outgoing F Series, uses T600 carbon and a mechanical Shimano 105 groupset. This comes with Shimano WH-RS171 wheels, the same Most tyres as all others above, and two colour options. It is priced at €3,400.

All models are available in stores and online as of today.