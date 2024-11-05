Niels Albert: 'One day Thibau Nys will go in the direction' of Van der Poel and Van Aert

Two-time world champion says new European champion has the capability to get close to the level of the two superstars

Thibau Nys is the new European cyclocross champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following Thibau Nys' victory in the European Cyclocross Championships at the weekend, former double cyclocross world champion Niels Albert has said that he could one day reach the same level as Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert.

The win was 21-year-old Nys' first at an elite major championship and comes a week after taking his first win of the 2024-25 cyclocross season at the Superprestige Overijse.

