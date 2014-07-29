Trending

Nibali hints at targeting Giro d'Itaia-Tour de France double in 2015

Sicilian claims he, Wiggins and Froome are the new faces of the Tour de France

Image 1 of 4

Vincenzo Nibali shows off his maillot jaune in Aalst

Vincenzo Nibali shows off his maillot jaune in Aalst
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 4

Giuseppe Martinelli, Vincenzo Nibali and Paolo Slongo celebrate the win

Giuseppe Martinelli, Vincenzo Nibali and Paolo Slongo celebrate the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in yellow on the Champs-Élysées

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in yellow on the Champs-Élysées
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 4

Vincenzo Nibali in Aalst

Vincenzo Nibali in Aalst
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Vincenzo Nibali was unable to attend the presentation of the Grande Partenza stages of the 2015 Giro d'Italia but hinted he may be at the start in Sanremo next May as he targets a rare Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double.

Related Articles

2015 Giro d'Italia to start with a team time trial in Sanremo