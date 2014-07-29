Nibali hints at targeting Giro d'Itaia-Tour de France double in 2015
Sicilian claims he, Wiggins and Froome are the new faces of the Tour de France
Vincenzo Nibali was unable to attend the presentation of the Grande Partenza stages of the 2015 Giro d'Italia but hinted he may be at the start in Sanremo next May as he targets a rare Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double.
