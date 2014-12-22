News shorts: Sebastian Henao will target Giro's young rider jersey in 2015

Sebastián Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Henao will target Giro d'Italia young rider jersey in 2015

Team Sky’s Sebastian Henao will focus on securing the best young rider’s jersey at the 2015 Giro d’Italia, according to an interview in ciclismointernacional.com.

The 21-year-old Colombian completed his first season with Team Sky in 2014, putting in a strong performance at the Italian Grand Tour with a fifth-place finish in the young rider category. He also took three top-10 stage finishes in the stage 1 team time trial, stage 16 to Val Martello and in the stage 19 individual time trial.

"I like the Giro d'Italia. It is a beautiful race and the fans are spectacular," he said. "I want to go back there. In 2015, my ultimate goal is to be the best young rider, so I'm working very hard. Although I finished eighth in time trial climb in the Giro, I must improve against the clock. Now I'm doing a lot of mountain biking and training for that, to strengthen myself."

New IRT Racing Team announces 2015 UCI roster

Inertia Racing Technology on Tuesday announced the formation of a new US-registered UCI Continental team called IRT Racing Team, according to a report on Road Bike Action.

Former Rock Racing and Yahoo Cycling Team director Haldane Morris, with assistance from former Olympian and pro cyclist Tony Cruz, will lead the nine-man 2015 roster. Inertia Racing Technology, based in Pasadena, California, manufactures carbon and aluminum wheels.

"We have assembled a youthful roster, with both up-and-coming young stars and some younger, seasoned veterans," Morris told Road Bike Action. "Our goal is to take this youthful base and develop them into a seasoned team by through the opportunities of competing at International races in Europe, Asia and South America and big races in the United States, such as the US pro road championships, Cascade Cycling Classic, Gila and many others. We have very optimistic expectations of them and expect to be very competitive."

Colton Hartrich will supply the team's general classification hopes, while Eamon Lucas will target the sprint finishes, according to the report. The team, which will ride throughout the 2015 season in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, will have its first training camp in late December.

2015 IRT Racing Team roster: Erick Slack (USA), Coulton Hartrich (USA), Eder Frayre (Mexico), Walton Brush (USA), Sam Bassetti (USA), Cory Greenberg (USA), Rene Corella (Mexico), Eamon Lucas (USA), Chris Stastny (USA)