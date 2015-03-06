News Shorts: BMC confirm Paris-Nice roster

Image 1 of 6 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 The final Paris-Nice podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Rohan Dennis (BMC) celebrates overall victory at the 2015 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Zachary BELL (Team Smartstop Pro Cycling) takes the Thompson Bucks County Classic win. Infront of some brave fans in the rain. (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 5 of 6 The Tour of Utah peloton begin Stage 6 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 6 Axel Domont (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen will have the services of Tour Down Under winner and Hour Record holder Rohan Dennis, along with 2012 World Champion Phillipe Gilbert when Paris-Nice starts Sunday in Maurepas. Silvan Dillier, Ben Hermans, Amaël Moinard, Michael Schär and Peter Velits will join them in the eight-day race

Dennis has been on a short break after his Australian win and record-breaking hour ride, and he'll likely target Sunday's prologue before settling into his domestique role. Gilbert could be looking for a stage win while helping to shepherd van Garderen to the key mountain stages. Moinard, who won the Paris-Nice mountains classification in 2010, will be looking to lend a hand on the climbs.

Van Garderen is targeting a top result in the race after finishing second recently at the Tour of Oman. The BMC team leader was forced to abandon Paris-Nice on the second day last year after falling ill.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here

Fox Sports will broadcast Tour of Utah

The Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah will once again partner with Fox Sports to broadcast the seven-day race in August that stepped up to the UCI 2.HC level this year. A total of 21 hours of national television programming is planned for the race, which starts in Logan on August 3 and concludes in Park City on August 9.

Several days of live coverage will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1, with additional live and recorded race coverage broadcast throughout the week on FOX Sports 2 and affiliated regional networks. All programming will be produced in high definition. Regional coverage of the Tour of Utah in the Western states will be broadcast by ROOT Sports. The local broadcast affiliate in Utah will be KJZZ 14 Television.

Cannondale-Garmin's Tom Danielson climbed his way into to the general classification victories during the past two editions of the race, each time beating Chris Horner, who is riding for the Airgas-Safeway Continental team this year.

Bucks County Classic rebranded as Reading 120, retains UCI status for 2015

The Thompson Bucks County Classic will return in 2015 as the Reading 120, a UCI 1.2 race that concludes the men’s National Racing Calendar for USA Cycling.

The Reading 120 is the third iteration of the Pennsylvania road race that began as the Univest Grand Prix in 1998 and continued as the Bucks County Classic from 2012 through last year.

"After three wonderful years in Bucks County, we are delighted to bring the international excitement of UCI racing to Reading and Berks County," said race director Director John Eustice. "Equally as gratifying is that we have a commitment from Reading to keep the race going through 2020."

The new race will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, and remain loyal to the "classic" format. Departing from Reading, the race will travel 112km through rolling countryside that surrounds the host city. It concludes with six laps of a 14.5km finishing circuit that peaks with a 4km climb up Mount Penn.

Reading previously hosted the Reading Classic, a stop on the Commerce Bank Triple Crown of Cycling, from 2006-2008. The city has also been the site of USA Cycling Junior National Championships, as well as the WEEU Cycle Series.

The Thompson Criterium of Doylestown will take place the following day in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Fractured collarbone for Domont

Ag2r-La Mondiale's Axel Domont suffered a fractured left clavicule and head of his radius at La Samyn Wednesday following a crash. The 24-year-old has suffered the injury on numerous occasions as he told L'Équipe.

"This is the fifth time I broke my left collarbone," said Domont. "It was still very fragile from August."

Domont made his season debut at the Tour Down Under in Australia, followed by one-day races in Italy and France before his ill fated appearance at the 1.1 Belgian race.