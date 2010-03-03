New Zealand cyclist supporting Chilean cause
HTC-Columbia, Trek-Livestrong items donated for fund raising auction
Members of New Zealand’s cycling community have donated items to be auctioned to raise funds for Chilean communities devastated by last week’s earthquakes. The natural disaster is particularly close to the heart of Tour of Wellington and New Zealand promoter Jorge Sandoval, who was raise in Tome, just 74 kilometres from the earthquake’s epicenter.
“The greater cycling community has rallied around Sandoval and has been quick to donate cycling kits and other products for an auction to be held in the coming days” said auction organiser Grant Wall.
HTC-Columbia’s Hayden Roulston has also donated to the auction; providing a team HTC-Columbia kit. Subway Avanti Pro Cycling Team is also donating, as are various cyclists and cycling shops around the country.
The auction will be held late next week on New Zealand auction website TradeMe. The time delay is to allow everyone to send in their donated items.
Confirmed auction items
2009 NZ Road Champion kit - Gordon McCauley
Team Columbia HTC kit - Hayden Roulston
Yellow jerseys from the Trust House Cycle Classic and NZCT Women’s Tour
KOM jerseys from the NZCT Women’s tour and Trust House Cycle Classic
2009 Colavita/Sutter Home kit from the USA - Cath Cheatley
2009 Trek-LiveSTRONG team kit - Sam Bewley
Subway Avanti Pro Cycling kit - courtesy the team
Benchmark Homes team kit - courtesy the team
Bici Vida team kit - courtesy the team
Mico / All About Plumbing team kit - courtesy the team
Various Tour of Wellington jerseys - Mark Langlands
PFC Race Team Kit - Penny Farthing Cycles
Green Jersey 2010 Trust House Cycle Classic - Harry Wall
