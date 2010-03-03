New Zealand cyclist supporting Chilean cause

Image 1 of 3 Sam Bewley of Zookeepers – Cycle Surgery grabs a bite to eat (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 3 Hayden Roulston descends Hackthorne Rd. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 3 Had there been an award for the most aggressive rider it would have likely gone to Gordon McCauley of the Subway Avanti Pro team (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Members of New Zealand’s cycling community have donated items to be auctioned to raise funds for Chilean communities devastated by last week’s earthquakes. The natural disaster is particularly close to the heart of Tour of Wellington and New Zealand promoter Jorge Sandoval, who was raise in Tome, just 74 kilometres from the earthquake’s epicenter.

“The greater cycling community has rallied around Sandoval and has been quick to donate cycling kits and other products for an auction to be held in the coming days” said auction organiser Grant Wall.





HTC-Columbia’s Hayden Roulston has also donated to the auction; providing a team HTC-Columbia kit. Subway Avanti Pro Cycling Team is also donating, as are various cyclists and cycling shops around the country.

The auction will be held late next week on New Zealand auction website TradeMe. The time delay is to allow everyone to send in their donated items.

Confirmed auction items

2009 NZ Road Champion kit - Gordon McCauley

Team Columbia HTC kit - Hayden Roulston

Yellow jerseys from the Trust House Cycle Classic and NZCT Women’s Tour

KOM jerseys from the NZCT Women’s tour and Trust House Cycle Classic

2009 Colavita/Sutter Home kit from the USA - Cath Cheatley

2009 Trek-LiveSTRONG team kit - Sam Bewley

Subway Avanti Pro Cycling kit - courtesy the team

Benchmark Homes team kit - courtesy the team

Bici Vida team kit - courtesy the team

Mico / All About Plumbing team kit - courtesy the team

Various Tour of Wellington jerseys - Mark Langlands

PFC Race Team Kit - Penny Farthing Cycles

Green Jersey 2010 Trust House Cycle Classic - Harry Wall