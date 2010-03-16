New epic mountain bike race to happen in Wisconsin

Racers start another popular Wisconsin mountain bike race, the Chequamegon 40. (Image credit: Bruce Adelsman)

The world's top off-road racers were deprived of their chance to tackle the terrain of Wisconsin's driftless region when Chicago lost its bid for the 2016 Olympics but this summer that opportunity returns. On Saturday, August 28, any fit cyclist can take on the challenging slopes in a 75-mile race called the Unnamed Epic - at least for now.





Advance registration for the Unnamed Epic is strongly encouraged as entries will be capped at 600 solo riders and 100 two-person teams. The Founders Club, reserved for the first 50 Unnamed Epic registrants, sold out within hours of online registration opening. The first wave of Early Registration ends May 31, with entry fees increasing on June 1 and then again on August 1. Early registration is encouraged.

The Unnamed Epic is being organized by Team Sports Inc, the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, event and team management company whose owner, Tom Schuler, is co-founder of the Tour of America's Dairyland, an omnium road/criterium race set for June 17-27, 2010. Also comprising Team Sports Inc. is Tour of America's Dairyland Executive Director Jack Hirt and designer of the popular Chequamegon 40 mountain bike race course, Phil Van Valkenberg

Unable to settle on a name worthy of the challenging epic envisioned, Team Sports will let the riders decide. At the Awards Ceremony, organizers will announce the official name for the future chosen from among names submitted by the racers.





Pre-race festivities will kick off on Friday, August 27, in Mineral Point. Post-race food and fun will be atop Blue Mound State Park.

For more information, including registration, visit www.unnamedepic.com.