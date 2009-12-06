NetApp and Jelly Belly will ride Focus bikes in 2010

Germany's Christoph Pfingsten leads Poland's Mariusz Gil through an off camber section. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Focus bikes will be represented in the peloton next year by two new teams, the German Continental Team NetApp and the US-based Jelly Belly team.

The German bike manufacturer already supplies the ProTour Team Milram, and the Continental Team Van Vliet has extended its agreement with the supplier.

In mountain biking, Focus provides bikes to the Team M.I.G. (Made in Germany) as well as the Italian amateur team Focus Italia.

"Focus has its origins in cyclo-cross, and we plan to help our riders become World Champions," said Focus brand manager Jörg Arenz, a former German 'cross champion. All eyes are on the 2011 'cross World Championships to be held in St. Wendel, Germany. Focus provides bikes to Christoph Pfingsten, who finished second at the Under 23 World Championships, and Paul Voss, who now rides for Team Milram. Pfingsten will ride for Team Van Vliet in 2010.

The company is losing two of its track riders, Bruno Risi and Andreas Beikirch, both of whom are retiring at the end of the season.

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.