MTB Cruise reaches out to all levels in Canberra

A rider at Stromlo Forest Park in Canberra, Australia (Image credit: Sportograf)

Stromlo Forest Park, site of the 2009 Mountain Bike Championships, in Canberra, Australia will host the Real Bike Insurance MTB Cruise on March 6, 2010. Organizers Rocky Trail Entertainment selected Mt Stromlo for its versatile mountain bike trails, where options to cover10km, 30km, 50km or 80km will be set out.

"It was important to us to host the event at a venue with lots of variety in terms of track lengths and difficulty, to suit all types of bike riders," Rocky Trail's Martin Wisata said. "From highly experienced competitive racers to the enthusiastic weekend warriors. And newbie racers who have never participated in an organised cycling event before, don't worry and give it a go - this is especially for you!"

Riders get to pick the distance that will provide them with their personal challenge - and at the same time take the opportunity to ride alongside experienced racers and share the passion for the sport. The shorter two courses will be on easier terrain while the longer two courses will cover more challenging terrain.

"If you can ride a bike, you can ride The Cruise," said Wisata. "We have created a new fun, entry level and family-friendly cycling event where racers can set their goals themselves."

"The Real Bike Insurance MTB Cruise is an event that will inspire riders of all levels to challenge themselves," said Theo Grobler from Real Insurance. "Our aim is to support cyclists in all 'real-life-riding' situations - and that includes such fun events and races."

The event is being billed as family friendly with entertainment for kids, including kids races.

For more information, visit www.realinsurance.com.au/Bike/MTB-Cruise-event.aspx.