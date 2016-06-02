Movistar's Tour de France squad coming together

Image 1 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in Geneva. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the pink jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Nairo Quintana bundled up against the cold at Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Celebration for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Andrey Amador (Movistar) on the stage 14 start line

The Movistar team is deciding on the eight riders who will support Nairo Quintana in his bid to win the Tour de France. Biciciclismo reports that they have settled on a ten-man long team. The final list will emerge after the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Suisse.

Third overall in the Giro d'Italia, Alejandro Valverde has pledged to fully support Quintana in July.

"We will go to the Tour in order to support Nairo Quintana. I want to make it clear, from this very moment, that I will be losing time on the first week and take things easier so I can help Nairo out and give my best in the mountains," Valverde said. "Also, if it's possible and it doesn't compromise the team's goals, I'd like to chase some stage wins or make it into the break and help the team from there. Our motto for the Tour remains the #SueñoAmarillo (yellow dream), winning the Tour with Nairo at last."

In addition to Quintana and Valverde, Winner Anacona, who supported Quintana in his 2014 Giro d'Italia victory, is likely to be on the start line. So too is Andrey Amador, who enjoyed one day in the maglia rosa in the Giro d'Italia and finished eighth overall.

Other candidates include Jonathan Castroviejo, Imanol Erviti, Jesús Herrada, Gorka Izagirre, Daniel Moreno and Francesco Ventoso.

Not in the list is Adriano Malori, who supported the team in last year's Tour de France, nor Carlos Betancur.

Nelson Oliveira returns to competition this week in the Critérium du Dauphiné after injuring his shoulder in Paris-Roubaix and made the short list with Briton Alex Dowsett. *

Movistar for the Critérium du Dauphiné: Nelson Oliveria, Daniel Moreno, Jesús Herrada, Rubén Fernández, Marc Soler, Dayer Quintana, Antonio Pedrero and Francesco Ventoso.

*Corrections made June 3, 2016.