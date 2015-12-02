More details of 2016 Vuelta a Espana opening stages leaked

Image 1 of 5 The final Vuelta overall podium. Image 2 of 5 That's a no bull bull! (Image credit: Wenceslao Rodriguez/ WRS IMAGENES) Image 3 of 5 Fabio Aru receives his award as the Vuelta a Espana overall winner (Image credit: Bettini) Image 4 of 5 John Degenkolb on the stage 21 podium of the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The 2015 Vuelta a Espana podium: (from left) Joaquim Rodriguez, Fabio Aru and Rafal Majka. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Although the official route of the 2016 Vuelta a España is not due to be announced until January 9, the details of the opening stages have been reported by Biciciclismo. The opening stage on August 20, 2016 will be a team time trial already announced by the organisers, the reported distance will be 28km.

The TTT is said to be starting in the Balneario Laias spa and finishing at the Parque Náutico de Castrelo de Miño yacht club on the coast in Ourense. The second stage will start in Ourense and end in Pontevedra, while stage 3 will start in Marín and head to A Coruña province for the first summit finish at Mirador de Ézaro, already leaked to the media earlier this month.

Stage 4 will reportedly head out from Betanzos and finish back in Ourense at Luintra, and, to meet the goal of visiting all four of the provinces of Galicia, a fifth stage will head from Maceda to Lugo.

Other confirmed stages for the 2016 Vuelta include a time trial in Alicante on the penultimate stage before a finish in Madrid, and summit finishes at La Camperona, Alto del Naranco and Lagos de Covadonga on stages 8, 9 and 10.

The official launch will be on January 9 in Santiago de Compostela.

