Mol retires from professional cycling
Vacansoleil-DCM rider calls its quits
After not being able to find a team for 2014, Wouter Mol announced his retirement according to Sporza. The 31-year-old was with the Vacansoleil-DCM team, which is not continuing into next season.
"I am not stopping cycling, but will not be a professional anymore. I'll do amateur races for fun," said Mol to the Dutch broadcaster RTV Noord-Holland.
Although Mol had indicated that he had had contact with several professional continental teams, none offered him a spot.
His biggest career accomplishment was the Tour of Qatar in 2010, when he took over the overall lead in stage 2 and held onto the yellow leader's jersey through the end of the race.
Mol raced for Vacansoleil from 2009 to 2013. Previously, he also raced for P3Transfer-Batavus, Fondas-P3Transfer Team, Team Skil-Moser and Team Moser-AH.nl.
