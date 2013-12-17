Mol retires from professional cycling

Image 1 of 3 Tour of Qatar overall race winner Wouter Mol (Vacansoliel) on the podium. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) shows his gold jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Race leader Wouter Mol (Vacansoleil) retained his overall lead. (Image credit: AFP)

After not being able to find a team for 2014, Wouter Mol announced his retirement according to Sporza. The 31-year-old was with the Vacansoleil-DCM team, which is not continuing into next season.

"I am not stopping cycling, but will not be a professional anymore. I'll do amateur races for fun," said Mol to the Dutch broadcaster RTV Noord-Holland.

Although Mol had indicated that he had had contact with several professional continental teams, none offered him a spot.

His biggest career accomplishment was the Tour of Qatar in 2010, when he took over the overall lead in stage 2 and held onto the yellow leader's jersey through the end of the race.

Mol raced for Vacansoleil from 2009 to 2013. Previously, he also raced for P3Transfer-Batavus, Fondas-P3Transfer Team, Team Skil-Moser and Team Moser-AH.nl.