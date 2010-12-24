Modolo eager for victory in 2011

Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF Inox) has been sprinting well. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo of the Italian Colnago-CSF Inox team has high hopes for the coming season. Looking back on a successful first year with the squad - albeit without any victories - the 23-year-old neo-pro wants to get back his winning ways in 2011.

The Conegliano native was described as "the surprise of 2010" when he scored, in his first-ever participation, fourth place in Milano-Sanremo. He then proved his high sprinting speed at Tirreno-Adriatico, always competing with the best in the stage finishes, and secured a third place in the Giro del Veneto.

Prior to La Classicissima, though, he wasn't sure at all what he'd be able to do. "Roberto [Reverberi, team manager - ed.] believed in me right away and gave me the possibility to play out my cards," Modolo told Tuttobiciweb. "At the start of San Remo, he was more convinced than myself that I'd be able to get a good result. This year, I am sure that there will be high expectations of me and my team, but I'm certain that we won't be disappointing anyone."

Overall, Modolo was happy with his first year in the pro ranks and now wants to step up one level. "It was a positive year, in which I got a few good placings. Of course, I missed a victory, but as I am only in my first year as a pro, so I can't complain at all.

"In 2011, I want to win. 2010 was the first year since I started racing that I haven't won. I want to break the spell and go back to the races in which I've done well this year, hopefully improving myself."

The young sprinter will be following the same pre-season build-up as this year, with one exception: "In January I will go to Sicily in order to prevent having to skip training days because of the bad weather."