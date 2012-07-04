Millar selected for Team GB Olympic road race team

Image 1 of 5 David Millar (Garmin - Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) takes the generous applause as he celebrates winning the British championship (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

The Great Britian team for the men's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games has been finalised this morning, with the big news being David Millar's inclusion in the five-man squad.

The Garmin-Sharp rider saw a lifetime Olympic ban for doping offences overturned in a high profile case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April, where it was ruled that lifetime sanctions imposed on offenders by the British Olympic Association (BOA) were unlawful. Millar was banned from all cycling for two years after admitting doping in 2004 and the BOA immediately imposed a lifetime ban on him competing for Team GB.

Millar was selected on the eight-man long list last month (see video below) and he has now received the ultimate backing from his peers and his superiors in the Team GB heirarchy by being chosen for the Games. He will be hopeful that he can now draw a line under a saga that has run for several weeks.

Millar is currently riding at the Tour de France, as are Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome - who have also been selected to the Team GB squad. They will be joined in London by that trio's Team Sky colleague Ian Stannard, who was crowned British road race champion in Yorkshire last month.

Reigning road world champion Cavendish is the hot favourite for the Olympic road race, which takes place in Surrey and Greater London on July 28.

Team GB five-man team for the 2012 Olympic road race: Mark Cavendish (Team Sky), Chris Froome (Team Sky), David Millar (Garmin-Sharp), Ian Stannard (Team Sky), Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)