Mikel Landa set to ride Tour de France and Vuelta a España with Soudal-QuickStep

Mikel Landa has said he expects to race the Tour de France and Vuelta a España this season after his move to Soudal-QuickStep in 2024.

A double Giro d’Italia podium finisher, Landa was arguably the highest-profile signing in the Belgian team's wide-ranging recruitment drive this winter for more riders to back Remco Evenepoel in his upcoming Tour de France debut.

But as Landa said, even if he will be working for Evenepoel next July, the 2024 Vuelta a España might well see the Basque racing as a GC contender.

“We’ve planned out the season in general and I will help Remco in the Tour but then have my own options in the Vuelta,” Landa said at a get-together with fans organised by Basque cycling club C.C. Amurrio.

“The team training camps have gone very well, and I could see first-hand just how much importance they give to the Spring Classics as well, which is something new for me. “I’m feeling very motivated for this season, because it’s a new challenge.”

Landa has ridden as a team worker on multiple occasions in the past, ranging from Fabio Aru in the 2015 Giro d’Italia - which did not prevent him taking third overall - to Chris Froome in Sky and Richad Carapaz in Movistar.

He has also taken fourth overall in the Tour de France on two occasions and ridden 20 Grand Tours, the first in the Vuelta a España back in 2012.

Last year, given the scale of Jumbo-Visma’s GC domination, Landa’s fifth place overall in the Vuelta, ahead of local pre-race favourite Enric Mas (Movistar), was barely noticed.

However, the result was Landa's best overall to date in the Vuelta, where his most memorable achievement remains his victory in Andorra’s ‘toughest Vuelta stage ever’ way back in 2015.

“I think I’m due to start in the Volta ao Algarve,” Landa, who appeared on social media clad in his new team kit on New Year’s Day, said during the chat with fans, “and then we’ll take it from there.”