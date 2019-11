Image 1 of 2 Denis Menchov (Katusha). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 2009 Giro d'Italia champion Denis Menchov (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Denis Menchov has said he will not try to fight his two-year ban for doping announced by the UCI, saying that he does not want to 'waste time' trying to reduce his ban now that he is retired.