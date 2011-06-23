Medvedev looks for success at marathon Worlds

Image 1 of 2 Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) on his way to winning stage 2 (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 2 of 2 Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) (Image credit: Elettroveneta-Corratec )

Newly crowned European marathon champion Alexey Medvedev (Elettroveneta-Corratec) will race the marathon world championships this Sunday in Montebelluna, Italy.

The Russian is in good form. In addition to his European title, he also recently won the overall at the Alpentour Trophy. The victories have strengthened his confidence in long distance events.

"Everything is going well," said Medvedev to Austrian reporters as he travelled to Italy. "I'm confident and I'll try (to win) again, even if the Worlds will be a different race than the Europeans because there are no long climbs and the circuit is very fast.

"It is essential to have a strong team, but it doesn't scare me because I will try to take advantage of the other nations," said Medvedev, who will be racing for Russia.

"The real danger to mark are those two or three athletes who will have 'hidden' in the group and will come out of the closet with 15km to go." That's when many are expecting the decisive attacks to occur.

Medvedev is more focused than ever and has been collaborating with ex-road pro Marco Fincato, a former teammate of Marco Pantani's. He may need to employ some road tactics for the 115km marathon with its rolling course that will likely keep the favorites together until near the end.