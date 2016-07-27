McLay, Blythe and Dowsett lead the Great Britain team at RideLondon

Image 1 of 5 Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) celebrates his win (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 The men's 2016 podium of Mark Cavendish, Adam Blythe and Andy Fenn (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 4 of 5 Tour de Pologne stage 7 winner Alex Dowsett of Movistar. Image 5 of 5 Alex Dowsett (Movistar) on Cateye's new helmet (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Dan McLay, Adam Blythe and Alex Dowsett will lead the Great Britain team in Sunday's RideLondon Classic, giving the national squad options in the sprint and attacks as they take on several WorldTour teams in the one-day race.

McLay achieved three top ten sprint finishes in his debut Tour de France with French team Fortuneo-Vital Concept, including a close third behind Mark Cavendish and Marcel Kittel in Montauban. He managed to finish the Tour on his debut, and is suited to the RideLondon course and a possible sprint finish on the Mall.

Blythe won RideLondon in 2014 and will swap his Tinkoff colours for a Great Britain jersey as he prepares for the second half of the season. It will be Blythe’s first race since winning the British national road race title in late June and so he will unveil his version of red, white and blue national champion’s jersey.

Dowsett will add some power to the Great Britain team after recently winning the time trial stage at the Tour de Pologne in Krakow.





British Cycling’s men’s academy endurance coach Keith Lambert selected the team, with Stuart Blunt in the Great Britain team car on Sunday.

“I’m really pleased with the team I’ve been able to select for this year’s Prudential RideLondon. Adam, Dan and Alex have all had some impressive results at an elite level this season but for me it’s exciting to be able to include the two academy riders in a squad which is so full of experience,” Lambert said.

“Ollie and Matt will learn a lot from riding in this team, especially in front of a home crowd. Under the guidance of Stuart Blunt, who will be the directeur sportif for the race, I’m looking to seeing the two academy riders get stuck into the racing and to support the elite riders where they can.”