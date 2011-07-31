McEwen downplays GreenEdge speculation

Image 1 of 3 Robbie McEwen leads the chase (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) wins stage four at the Tour de Wallonie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 3 Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Mark Johnson/www.ironstring.com)

Robbie McEwen has dampened speculation that he will sign for GreenEdge in the coming days, telling Cyclingnews that he has not signed a contract for 2012 and that he will not be meeting with GreenEdge tomorrow (Monday).

The Australian had reported that Stuart O'Grady and McEwen will both race for GreenEdge next season. O'Grady, 38, currently rides for Leopard Trek, while McEwen, 39, is coming to the end of a one-year deal with RadioShack.

"I've not spoken to anyone yet so I'm not going anywhere next year as of yet. That's all news to me. I've not spoken to GreenEdge, Bruyneel or anyone else. Now is the time of year to start things, but if there's any news to spread I'll say it when it's appropriate and when there is any. I've not spoken to anybody and I've not got any scheduled meetings at the moment," McEwen told Cyclingnews.

Cyclingnews attempted to contact Stuart O'Grady but he was not available.

Richie Porte is set to sit down with Saxo Bank's Bjarne Riis at the Tour of Denmark in a make or break set of negotiations. Porte is out of contract at the end of the season and so far Riis has failed to tie him down to a long-term contract. Porte is one of the most sought after riders in the peloton for 2012 and his 2010 Giro d'Italia performance has marked him out as a potential grand tour rider.

Cyclingnews understands from a reliable source that Porte and his agent have been approached by several teams, confirmed as Katusha, Astana, BMC, Sky, GreenEdge and Saxo Bank.