Martinelli makes move to Astana – Transfer shorts

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Davide Martinelli will join Astana in 2020, his new team has reported. The 26-year-old Italian has signed a one-year contract with the Kazakh WorldTour team after having spent the last four years at Patrick Lefevere's Belgian squad.

A strong all-rounder, Martinelli has often been used by Deceuninck-QuickStep as a lead-out rider for the team's sprinters, as well as figuring frequently for the team at the Hammer Series events in the past couple of years. He is a two-time under-23 Italian time trial champion, and took both of his so-far two professional victories in 2016, on stages of the Tour de Pologne and the Tour de la Provence.

"I had a great opportunity to get some good experience in another big team, and I'm sure that, in Astana, I'll find a great atmosphere where I will have a chance to show my best," Martinelli said on his new team's website. "I want to thank my present team,Deceuninck-QuickStep, for these past four years. Now I'm ready to make the next step in my career."

Astana team manager Alexandr Vinokurov added that the team sees Martinelli performing well in the Classics and at one-day races.

"He spent a few years in a team that heavily specialises in those kinds of races, so, despite still being young, he already has some important experience, which will him on the way to his goals," he said.

"In our team, Davide will get an opportunity to show himself at the Classics, and I think he'll have some good chances to continue progressing as a professional rider. I'm happy to welcome Davide to Astana."

Martinelli is currently representing Italy at the UEC Road European Chamopionships, where he was part of the bronze-medal-winning Italian squad in the mixed-relay team time trial on Wednesday.

Simon leaves Cofidis for pastures new at Total Direct Energie

Cofidis stalwart Julien Simon will join Total Direct Energie on a two-year contract, starting next season, the French Pro Continental team has announced.

The 33-year-old Frenchman has raced for French squads for his entire career, beginning with Roger Legeay's Credit Agricole team in 2008. He then spent five seasons with Saur-Sojasun, winning two stages of the Volta a Catalunya in 2012, before joining Cofidis for the 2014 season.

During his past six years with the team, he won the Grand Prix de Plumelec-Morbihan for a second time, and the Tour du Doubs in 2018. In April of this season, Simon won the Tour du Finistère for the second time in his career, bring his pro-victory total to 10.

Total Direct Energie will be hoping that the rider from Brittany can bring his sprinting ability and one-day skills to his new team, as well as taking advantage of his considerable experience, with him having taken part in seven Tours de France, completing them all.

Elosegui steps up to WorldTour level with Movistar

Young Spanish star Iñigo Elosegui will join WorldTour outfit Movistar for 2020, the team has announced. The 21-year-old joins the Spanish squad on a three-year contract from development team Lizarte.

Elosegui was the 2018 under-23 Spanish road race champion, and this season has won Spain's prestigious Memorial Valenciaga amateur one-day race.

A true all-rounder, Elosegui has been a regular feature of the Spanish national team in recent years, participating at junior level in the time trial and road race at both the European and world championships, and in the under-23 road race at last year's European Championships.