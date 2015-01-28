Martin to debut with Cannondale-Garmin at Challenge Mallorca

Image 1 of 2 Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 2 of 2 Hometown favorite Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) was set to ride this Cervélo S3 in this year's Giro d'Italia before an unfortunate crash in the opening team time trial forced him to retire (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

The Cannondale-Garmin team has named a 12-rider roster for the series of Challenge Mallorca races that begin on the Spanish island on Thursday, with Daniel Martin set to make his season debut in the team's new black and green argyle colours.

Also in the Cannondale-Garmin squad are Alberto Bettiol, Andre Cardoso, Davide Formolo, Kristjian Koren, Sebastian Langeveld, Alan Marangoni, Matej Mohoric, Ramunas Navardauskas, Kristoffer Skjerping, Dylan Van Baarle and Ruben Zepuntke.

The Challenge Mallorca consists of four one-day races with teams able to change their line-ups for each race. Thursday's opening race, the Trofeo Santanyí–Ses Salines–Campos is 175km long with a rolling profile and short climb to the finish. Also competing include Team Sky, Movistar, Lotto Soudal, Trek Factory Racing, IAM Cycling, Bora-Argon 18, Cofidis, MTN-Qhubeka and Team Roompot.

Martin had a quiet winter after winning Il Lombardia, spending most of his time in Girona, Spain. He is again targeting the Fléche-Wallonne and Liège - Bastogne - Liège Classics in the spring before focusing on the Tour de France.

For many of the riders in team, the Challenge Mallorca will mark their debut race with team after the merger between the Italian-based Cannondale and Garmin squads.

Cannondale-Garmin made its racing debut at the Tour Down Under and the Tour de San Luis. A team will also ride the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and the Herald Sun Tour in Australia.

While Cannondale-Garmin is not riding the Dubai Tour, the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman, it will be in action at the Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta in Portugal (February 18-22). Andrew Talansky is expected to lead Cannondale-Garmin at Paris-Nice with Martin, facing Alberto Contador, Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome at Tirreno-Adriatico.

