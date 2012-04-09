Martin says form is good for coming races

Image 1 of 5 Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Time trial world champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) en route to a third place finish. (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 5 Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol Team) and Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 4 of 5 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finishes (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 5 of 5 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), satisfied after stage 4 (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Tony Martin is off to a slow start in 2012, but says his form is coming around ahead of the Tour de Romandie. At this point last year he already had five victories, including the overall titles in the Volta ao Algarve and Paris-Nice, but this year he is still looking for his first win for his new team, Omega Pharma-Quick Step.

Last year, his 12 wins included the Worlds time trial title, and he took both of his stage race overall victories by winning the time trials. This year however, he was second in the Algarve time trial and 25th in Paris-Nice, which was a mountain climb.

More recently at Pais Vasco the 18.9km test in Oñati proved too mountainous, and he was only able to take third.

“As expected, the 'mountain goats' were practically unbeatable” in the time trial, Martin wrote on personal website. “I made the best of it with my third place and seven seconds down on Sanchez. There was nothing more I could do.” It was, however, enough to move him from 17th overall to fifth.

“But more importantly, the race brought me the proof that my form is good and that I am in shape for the coming races.”

The German's next race is the Tour de Romandie (April 24-29), but he doesn't know yet where he will prepare for it. “It will depend on the weather, whether I head south again or train at home in Switzerland.”