Marcos Maynar publicly vouches for innocence of Miguel Ángel López
The doctor being investigated by anti-doping authorities spoke out on Wednesday
Marcos Maynar, the doctor at the heart of a Spanish anti-doping investigation, has publicly vouched for the innocence of Miguel Ángel López, whose alleged links to Maynar saw him fired by Astana Qazaqstan.
Speaking to Spanish news agency EFE (opens in new tab) ahead of a court appearance on Wednesday, Maynar apparently confirmed his links to López but said he'd only offered the Colombian nutritional support (as EFE put it) and "nothing more".
However, he also suggested that he'd recommended the use of Actovegin, a controversial substance made from calves' blood which is alleged to have been used for performance gain by Lance Armstrong and other cyclists.
Actovegin is not prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, although it was briefly banned by the International Olympic Committee in 2000. It is most commonly injected, which would pose a risk under the UCI's no-needle policy that requires medical authorisation for injections, but can also be administered orally.
At this stage, there is no indication that López has ever taken Actovegin, only that Maynar recommended its use.
"[It makes] the cardiac muscle suffer less during effort," Maynar told EFE. "It's not a substance that's on the doping lists, so it's not doping."
Maynar was arrested in May and charged with crimes against public health, drug trafficking and money laundering. It was part of the Operación Ilex investigation into a suspected doping ring near Cáceres in the Extremadura region of Western Spain. Also implicated are the former team manager Vicente Belda and his son, who was working as a soigneur at Astana Qazaqstan and has also been dismissed.
Maynar protested his own innocence when speaking to EFE outside the courtroom in Cáceres on Wednesday on the latest stage of the hearing, but he also protested that of López.
"For other athletes, I wouldn't put my hand in the fire, but for this guy [López], I would put my hand in the fire that he has never used banned substances in his life."
López is still understood to be planning legal action against Astana Qazaqstan for unfair dismissal, stating that his sacking had "no cause, and that there are no new facts which could justify such decision."
"The rider rejects any allegation that could damage his name and honour as professional rider, and reminds that he has never tested positive for any drugs or doping, nor has he been investigated by any authority," continued the statement released by López in December.
López has since signed with the third-division Colombian squad Medellin-EPM but the former Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España podium finisher hopes to clear his name and return to the top echelons of the sport in Europe. He is currently in action at the Vuelta a San Juan, where he is among the overall favourites alongside the likes of Remco Evenepoel and Egan Bernal.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.