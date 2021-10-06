Marc Reef leaves DSM to join coaching staff at Jumbo-Visma

Marc Reef will join the coaching staff at Jumbo-Visma in 2022 after more than a decade at Team DSM.

The Dutchman will link up with his former colleague Merijn Zeeman on the staff at Jumbo-Visma, as well as former riders including Tom Dumoulin.

"I already worked together with a number of riders and staff in the past. I look forward to working intensively with them and the rest of the team to bring out the best in everyone," Reef said in a statement released by Jumbo-Visma on Wednesday.

"I want to continue to develop as a coach. I think a new environment can contribute to that. After a number of intensive meetings, I am convinced that I will find such an environment at Team Jumbo-Visma."

News of Reef’s departure was first reported by Wielerflits at the weekend and on Tuesday, it was confirmed by DSM, who unveiled their list of directeurs sportifs for 2022.

Former professional riders Pim Ligthart and Marcel Sieberg will join the coaching staff of the DSM WorldTour team in 2022, while Huub Duijn and Boris Zimine have been added to the staff of the Women’s WorldTour and Continental teams, respectively.

Jumbo-Visma’s head sportive director Zeeman hailed the arrival of Reef.

"Marc is an inspired and committed coach, who is also tactically strong," he said. "In addition, he is a nice person and a good team player."