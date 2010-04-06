London 2012 Velodrome takes shape
Roof in place on venue for Olympic track cycling events
A visit by newly-crowned Omnium world champion Ed Clancy has helped showcase the progress made on the London 2012 Velodrome, with the roof put into place over the venue recently.
The Olympic Delivery Authority released photos of the velodrome and announced that it's on track to meet the target for completion of the venue for track cycling at the London 2012 Olympic Games.
And judging by comments from Clancy, Sebastian Coe, Chair of the London 2012 Organising Committee and London Mayor Boris Johnson, there are high expectations that the British team will deliver plenty of success in the new velodrome.
"Becoming world champion was an amazing experience and a reminder of the excitement of racing at a major championship so it was great to see the Olympic Park Velodrome where I hope to compete on home soil in 2012," said Clancy. "The Velodrome is already shaping up to be a fantastic venue and I can't wait to come back here to help Team GB continue our gold rush in 2012."
Construction on the velodrome (pictured above) began in March 2009 and the the cable-net roof, which features some 16km of cabling and covers an area of 5,000m2, took eight weeks to lift into place.
Work will begin shortly to cover the roof and install the outer timber cladding of the venue. The velodrome structure is due to be watertight by the summer, allowing work to install the timber cycling track to begin in the Autumn, with all work due for completion in early 2011.
