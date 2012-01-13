Leov set to race New Zealand Downhill Cup

Justin Leov races to fourth (Image credit: John Cosgrove)

Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) missed the first round of the New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Cup last weekend, but he had a good excuse; he was married over the weekend and in process of moving.

"I had to put my priorities in order and it would not have been fair on my wife to pack my bags up on the Sunday and go racing," said Leov to the Otago Daily Times.

Leov, 26, is from Dunedin, but lives much of the year in Spain, Nonetheless, he promised to make round 2 of the New Zealand Downhill Cup this weekend in his hometown. He is also expected at the Christchurch round next weekend and the New Zealand downhill national championships wrapping up this month in Nelson.

The downhiller is using his time back home to train for the upcoming World Cup season, which kicks off in mid-March in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. He is aiming for top 10s and some top five podium appearances after finishing ninth in the 2011 UCI Downhill World Cup overall.

Earlier this off-season, Leov had said, "2012 is going to be an exciting year; with a new coach on board I feel a new motivation towards my racing. My hopes and goals are to have fun at the events like I did this year and aim for those top steps of the podium, which so many times have just alluded me."