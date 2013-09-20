Leogang hosts downhill World Cup finals and four cross Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Steve Smith (Devinci Global Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) on her way to winning the Hafjell World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Gee Atherton (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Gravity racers from around the globe are in Saalfelden Leogang, Austria for a weekend of competition including the downhill UCI World Cup finals and the four cross world championships.

After the successful realization of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in 2012, the UCI did not require much convincing that four cross Worlds and a stop on the World Cup should return to Saalfelden Leogang for another year. All other disciplines of the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships have already happened for this season.

"We have already proved with the past world championships that hosting this event in Saalfelden Leogang is the best advertisement for mountain biking," said Director of the organizational committee Kornel Grundner.

"The enthusiasm of the visitors as well as the athletes and the engagement of the local community and volunteers speaks for itself. Moreover, one year later, and the enthusiasm is still prominent and everyone is eagerly awaiting the next event."

In the four cross competition riders like Scott Beaumont and former world champion Caroline Buchanan are ones to watch.

Fans can also look forward to watching recently crowned downhill world champions Greg Minaar and Rachel Atherton. World Cup leader Gee Atherton, nearest challenger Steve Smith and the local hero Markus Pekoll are just some of heavy hitters on the starting list

2014 UCI Four Cross World Championships & Downhill World Cup finals

Friday, September 20: Four cross qualifying

Saturday, September 21: Downhill qualifying

Saturday, September 21: Four cross finals

Sunday, September 22: Downhill World Cup finals

See the start list for this weekend's races.