Legendary Italian team manager Gianni Savio passes away after 40 years in the sport

Turin-born manager discovered Egan Bernal and many others thanks to love for South America

Gianni Savio waves on stage at the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianni Savio, the Italian team manager who discovered many of the best South American riders and helped them race in Europe has passed away aged 76 after a long illness. 

Savio managed teams for the last 40 years, often fighting to find a multitude of sponsors to fill the team's jersey and cover even a tiny budget, while securing a wild dard invitation to the Giro d'Italia.

Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.