La Route de France race under threat
Status of 2014 edition of women's stage race in question
La Route de France feminine, a women's road stage race in France, is under threat for 2014. Despite the success of the seventh edition this season, race organiser Hervé Gérardin has not yet found a host town for the grand depart for the next edition.
The parcours is planned to take place from the August 9th to 14th, from Bretagne to l'Alsace.
"Many of the mayors are involved in municipal elections [and cannot commit at the moment], it is impossible to set up such an event in less than four months [after the elections will have taken place and decisions made]," said Gérardin.
Less than a year before the eighth edition, the final route is still unconfirmed. With the lack of a host town, Gérardin is concerned and has warned that "without the assistance of sponsors and municipalities, the 2014 event cannot take place. This would be a great shame for women's cycling".
La Route de France feminine is a UCI stage race in which professional and national teams compete. The nine days of competition include a prologue, a time trial and seven road stages totalling around 900 kilometres.
The 2013 podium featured Linda Villumsen (New Zealand), Emma Johansson (Sweden) and Evelyn Stevens (USA).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy