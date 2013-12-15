La Route de France race under threat

Image 1 of 4 Linda Villumsen (New Zealand) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo) on "Hankaberg", followed by Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 4 Young rider competition winner Elizabeth Armitstead (Cervelo TestTeam) wins the final stage of the Route de France 2010 ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Gauss RDZ Ormu) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) salutes as she takes the victory on stage 5 of la Route de France (Image credit: Laurent Duflot)

La Route de France feminine, a women's road stage race in France, is under threat for 2014. Despite the success of the seventh edition this season, race organiser Hervé Gérardin has not yet found a host town for the grand depart for the next edition.

The parcours is planned to take place from the August 9th to 14th, from Bretagne to l'Alsace.

"Many of the mayors are involved in municipal elections [and cannot commit at the moment], it is impossible to set up such an event in less than four months [after the elections will have taken place and decisions made]," said Gérardin.

Less than a year before the eighth edition, the final route is still unconfirmed. With the lack of a host town, Gérardin is concerned and has warned that "without the assistance of sponsors and municipalities, the 2014 event cannot take place. This would be a great shame for women's cycling".

La Route de France feminine is a UCI stage race in which professional and national teams compete. The nine days of competition include a prologue, a time trial and seven road stages totalling around 900 kilometres.

The 2013 podium featured Linda Villumsen (New Zealand), Emma Johansson (Sweden) and Evelyn Stevens (USA).