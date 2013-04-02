Kump in for Bennati at Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 2 Daniele Bennati (Team Saxo - Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Saxo-Tinkoff's Daniele Bennati (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Daniele Bennati has withdrawn from the Saxo-Tinkoff line-up for this Sunday's Paris-Roubaix and will be replaced by Slovenian Marko Kump.

Bennati rode the Tour of Flanders at the weekend but failed to finish. He was dogged by flu-like symptoms which he continues to suffer from, according to the team. Bennati has returned to his home in Italy to recover after consulting with the team's sport management and the team doctor in Belgium.

"We have decided to bring Marko into the team for Paris-Roubaix instead of Daniele," confirmed sport director Lars Michaelson. "Daniele was feeling really bad during Tour of Flanders, and as many other riders, he has been greatly affected by the extreme weather conditions in some of the spring races and simply never felt he returned to his best form.

"Of course this is a tough decision for Daniele and for the team, but we also know it is the right one. Now he has returned home, and we have decided to give him a break from racing, until he is completely recovered. We know how strong he can be, when at his best, and we look forward to see him back at his top level."

Saxo-Tinkoff's full team for Paris-Roubaix: Matti Breschel, Matteo Tosatto, Jonathan Cantwell, Michael Mørkøv, Anders Lund, Christopher Juul-Jensen, Jonas Aaen and Marko Kump.