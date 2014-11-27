Kohler joins Drapac for 2015

Image 1 of 2 Martin Kohler lets the crowd see his boomerang tattto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Martin Kohler (BMC) and Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Martin Kohler will ride for the Australian Drapac Professional Cycling Pro-Continental team in 2015 having spent the last seven seasons with BMC. The 29-year-old won the Swiss national championships on the road in 2012 and against the clock in 2011.

"Since I started racing I dreamt about winning races," Kohler said. "I've done that in juniors and U23 but it became rare the past seven years since I turned pro. I had to sacrifice myself to world stars and now I'm sure I have found a team where I can live my dream. A team who believes in me and trust me and a team where I can win."

An experienced domestique, Kohler rode both the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España on two occasions each between 2010 and 2013 and also rode the monuments, Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia.

"I bring seven years of professional experience, of which five years of it were in the World Tour," Kohler said. "I have done all the big races and I know a lot about racing and guiding or leading a team. I want to share my experience with the young hopeful guys and together we will bring success to the team and to the partners. I am looking for success as a team and not as an individual and although we might be a smaller team if everybody pulls on the same rope we will be strong and successful."

In 2012 Kohler wore the race leader's ochre jersey at the Tour Down Under for two stages in 2012 as he finished 15th overall. Kohler also rode the Geelong world championships in 2010, adding that Australia is a country he has enjoyed visiting.

"I've always felt comfortable in Australia and I've heard about the Drapac Professional Cycling whilst racing against them many times," said Kohler who has a boomerang tattoo on his inner right bicep. "I only heard good things talking to Drapac guys so when I heard there is a possibility, I just had to take it.

"I am really excited to join the team and can’t wait to meet the guys in the first training camp coming up soon."