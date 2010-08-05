Kintner extends lead in women's Pro GRT
Penultimate round of gravity series held in Winter Park
The Crankworx Colorado event at Trestle Bike Park in Winter Park, Colorado, served as the penultimate race in the 2010 USA Cycling US Pro GRT series this past weekend. With her win in the women's downhill race, US National Champion Jill Kintner extended her lead in the series while her Transitions teammate Bryn Atkinson is the leader of the men's series.
Kintner's victory was her second consecutive in the US Pro GRT. She leads the standings with 275 points, ahead of Melissa Buhl (KHS) with 180 points and Tracy Mosely (Trek World Racing) with 165.
Atkinson is atop the men's standings with 205 points. Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) sits in second with 130 points, and Justin Leov is in third with 120 points.
The Pro GRT will wrap-up September 10-12 at Whiteface Mountain Bike Park in Lake Placid, New York.
US Pro GRT Standings after four rounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryn Atkinson
|205
|pts
|2
|Andrew Neethling
|130
|3
|Justin Leov
|120
|4
|Logan Binggeli
|111
|5
|Kieran Bennett
|90
|6
|Waylon Smith
|90
|7
|Greg Minnaar
|89
|8
|Jason Memmelaar
|70
|9
|Kevin Aiello
|69
|10
|Luke Strobel
|68
|11
|Jared Rando
|58
|12
|Duncan Riffle
|55
|13
|Mikey Sylvestri
|53
|14
|Steve Peat
|50
|15
|John Swanguen
|45
|16
|Ryan Condrashoff
|43
|17
|Mitch Ropelato
|42
|18
|Cedric Gracia
|40
|19
|Brian Buell
|40
|20
|Daniel Atherton
|30
|21
|Kain Leonard
|30
|22
|Aaron Gwin
|27
|23
|Eliot Jackson
|25
|24
|Dan Stanbridge
|25
|25
|Ryan Sutton
|24
|26
|Brad Benedict
|23
|27
|Jurgen Beneke
|22
|28
|Daniel Critchlow
|22
|29
|Danny Hart
|20
|30
|Neko Mulally
|18
|31
|Cody Eichhorn
|18
|32
|Curtis Keene
|16
|33
|Drew Pautler
|16
|34
|Chris Heath
|15
|35
|Caleb Cambern
|14
|36
|Graeme Pitts
|12
|37
|Heikki Hall
|12
|38
|Ben Reid
|10
|39
|Jess Pedersen
|10
|40
|Richard Rude Jr
|8
|41
|Alex Florian
|8
|42
|Josh Bryceland
|6
|43
|Lars Sternberg
|5
|44
|Michael Buell
|5
|45
|Steve Smith
|4
|46
|Geritt Beytagh
|3
|47
|Ben Furbee
|1
|48
|Dean Tennant
|1
|49
|Nic Hadley
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jill Kitner
|275
|pts
|2
|Melissa Buhl
|180
|3
|Tracy Moseley
|165
|4
|Jacqueline Harmony
|130
|5
|Darian Harvey
|108
|6
|Gabriela Williams
|80
|7
|Jennifer Wolf
|74
|8
|Rachel Atherton
|60
|9
|Katy Pruitt
|60
|10
|Leigh Donovan
|50
|11
|Rae Gandolf
|40
|12
|Joanna Petterson
|33
|13
|Rachel Bauer
|30
|14
|Michelle Rivera
|30
|15
|Katie Holden
|27
|16
|Margaret Gregory
|27
|17
|Strand Katrina
|25
|18
|Lauren Heitzman
|24
|19
|Anka Martin
|20
|20
|Addie Stewart
|18
|21
|Dawn Fidler
|16
|22
|Joy Martin
|16
|23
|Chelsey Stevens
|12
|24
|Sondra Williamson
|8
