Kintner extends lead in women's Pro GRT

Penultimate round of gravity series held in Winter Park

Jill Kintner pilots her Team Transitions' Blindside to an elite women's first place.

(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)
Bryn Atkinson (Transition Bikes).

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Crankworx Colorado event at Trestle Bike Park in Winter Park, Colorado, served as the penultimate race in the 2010 USA Cycling US Pro GRT series this past weekend. With her win in the women's downhill race, US National Champion Jill Kintner extended her lead in the series while her Transitions teammate Bryn Atkinson is the leader of the men's series.

Kintner's victory was her second consecutive in the US Pro GRT. She leads the standings with 275 points, ahead of Melissa Buhl (KHS) with 180 points and Tracy Mosely (Trek World Racing) with 165.

Atkinson is atop the men's standings with 205 points. Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) sits in second with 130 points, and Justin Leov is in third with 120 points.

The Pro GRT will wrap-up September 10-12 at Whiteface Mountain Bike Park in Lake Placid, New York.

US Pro GRT Standings after four rounds

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryn Atkinson205pts
2Andrew Neethling130
3Justin Leov120
4Logan Binggeli111
5Kieran Bennett90
6Waylon Smith90
7Greg Minnaar89
8Jason Memmelaar70
9Kevin Aiello69
10Luke Strobel68
11Jared Rando58
12Duncan Riffle55
13Mikey Sylvestri53
14Steve Peat50
15John Swanguen45
16Ryan Condrashoff43
17Mitch Ropelato42
18Cedric Gracia40
19Brian Buell40
20Daniel Atherton30
21Kain Leonard30
22Aaron Gwin27
23Eliot Jackson25
24Dan Stanbridge25
25Ryan Sutton24
26Brad Benedict23
27Jurgen Beneke22
28Daniel Critchlow22
29Danny Hart20
30Neko Mulally18
31Cody Eichhorn18
32Curtis Keene16
33Drew Pautler16
34Chris Heath15
35Caleb Cambern14
36Graeme Pitts12
37Heikki Hall12
38Ben Reid10
39Jess Pedersen10
40Richard Rude Jr8
41Alex Florian8
42Josh Bryceland6
43Lars Sternberg5
44Michael Buell5
45Steve Smith4
46Geritt Beytagh3
47Ben Furbee1
48Dean Tennant1
49Nic Hadley1

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jill Kitner275pts
2Melissa Buhl180
3Tracy Moseley165
4Jacqueline Harmony130
5Darian Harvey108
6Gabriela Williams80
7Jennifer Wolf74
8Rachel Atherton60
9Katy Pruitt60
10Leigh Donovan50
11Rae Gandolf40
12Joanna Petterson33
13Rachel Bauer30
14Michelle Rivera30
15Katie Holden27
16Margaret Gregory27
17Strand Katrina25
18Lauren Heitzman24
19Anka Martin20
20Addie Stewart18
21Dawn Fidler16
22Joy Martin16
23Chelsey Stevens12
24Sondra Williamson8