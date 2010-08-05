Kintner extends lead in women's Pro GRT

Image 1 of 2 Jill Kintner pilots her Team Transitions' Blindside to an elite women's first place. (Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com) Image 2 of 2 Bryn Atkinson (Transition Bikes). (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Crankworx Colorado event at Trestle Bike Park in Winter Park, Colorado, served as the penultimate race in the 2010 USA Cycling US Pro GRT series this past weekend. With her win in the women's downhill race, US National Champion Jill Kintner extended her lead in the series while her Transitions teammate Bryn Atkinson is the leader of the men's series.

Kintner's victory was her second consecutive in the US Pro GRT. She leads the standings with 275 points, ahead of Melissa Buhl (KHS) with 180 points and Tracy Mosely (Trek World Racing) with 165.

Atkinson is atop the men's standings with 205 points. Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) sits in second with 130 points, and Justin Leov is in third with 120 points.

The Pro GRT will wrap-up September 10-12 at Whiteface Mountain Bike Park in Lake Placid, New York.

US Pro GRT Standings after four rounds

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryn Atkinson 205 pts 2 Andrew Neethling 130 3 Justin Leov 120 4 Logan Binggeli 111 5 Kieran Bennett 90 6 Waylon Smith 90 7 Greg Minnaar 89 8 Jason Memmelaar 70 9 Kevin Aiello 69 10 Luke Strobel 68 11 Jared Rando 58 12 Duncan Riffle 55 13 Mikey Sylvestri 53 14 Steve Peat 50 15 John Swanguen 45 16 Ryan Condrashoff 43 17 Mitch Ropelato 42 18 Cedric Gracia 40 19 Brian Buell 40 20 Daniel Atherton 30 21 Kain Leonard 30 22 Aaron Gwin 27 23 Eliot Jackson 25 24 Dan Stanbridge 25 25 Ryan Sutton 24 26 Brad Benedict 23 27 Jurgen Beneke 22 28 Daniel Critchlow 22 29 Danny Hart 20 30 Neko Mulally 18 31 Cody Eichhorn 18 32 Curtis Keene 16 33 Drew Pautler 16 34 Chris Heath 15 35 Caleb Cambern 14 36 Graeme Pitts 12 37 Heikki Hall 12 38 Ben Reid 10 39 Jess Pedersen 10 40 Richard Rude Jr 8 41 Alex Florian 8 42 Josh Bryceland 6 43 Lars Sternberg 5 44 Michael Buell 5 45 Steve Smith 4 46 Geritt Beytagh 3 47 Ben Furbee 1 48 Dean Tennant 1 49 Nic Hadley 1