Kevin Tabotta resigns from Cycling Australia role of National Performance Director

Cycling Australia is after a new High Performance Unit National Performance Director following the resignation of Kevin Tabotta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After 20 years with Cycling Australia (CA), Kevin Tabotta has resigned from his role as High Performance Unit (CAHPU) National Performance Director. The announcement comes in the wake of a disappointing Olympic Games in which Australia missed its target of 5-7 medals. Australia's tally from Rio was silver in the men's team pursuit and bronze in the women's keirin with Anna Meares.

Tabotta joined CA in 1995 as national coaching director and then took up the position as head coach of the Tasmanian Institute of Sport from 1997. He also held national coaching roles in the U19 and U23 ranks and then from 2005 moved into the CAHPU, taking charge for the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

"Over the past 25 years I have had the privilege to work as coach and leader alongside some exceptional athletes, coaches and support staff within Australia's high performance cycling network," said Tabotta who was the Technical Director and National Performance Manager from 2005 to 2016. "Not without our challenges, it's been an honour to witness some of the greatest ever performances by Australians on the world stage.

"I am proud to have played my role to lead the growth of the High Performance Unit, and in supporting Australia's best cycling talent in pursuit of international success.

Tabotta will leave CA on November 4 to take up a role in elite sport next year and thanked the governing body for the last 20 years.

"As I now look toward some new opportunities in my career, I sincerely wish to thank Cycling Australia for the opportunities in this very special sporting environment," he added.

In the immediate aftermath of the Rio Olympic Games, Tabotta explained that he expected a though review of Australia's performance.

"We'll look at the good, the bad, the ugly," Tabotta said according to The Sydney Morning Herald. "We've had an average week, and we know it's not a good time to have it. We're hurting, the athletes are hurting and we're not happy about this.

"We didn't get it right here, we're going to try to get it right that's for sure. And what we can promise you is people aren't going to go back and sit with their heads in their cereal bowls and wonder what's next. We'll go back and be right on the case and we'll be trying to work out what the next steps are."

Cycling Australia CEO Nicholas Green added that Tabotta will be missed having contributed to a successful period of cycling that has included numerous Olympic gold medals and world titles.

"We would like to thank Kevin for and recognise his outstanding contribution to the sport of cycling in Australia at the elite level," said Green. "During his time within our sport, he implemented a number of changes and developments that have not just delivered results on the world stage, but have formed the foundation of our high performance programs across the world.

"His hard work, ethics, commitment and dedication to the sport exemplify what it meant to be part of Cycling Australia High Performance Unit and his legacy will be felt for years to come."

Green confirmed that the search has already started to find a replacement for the role.

"We have already commenced the process of filling Kevin's position and we are certain we will attract a highly competitive field."

In further changes for the governing body, Cycling Australia president Malcolm Speed is expected to stand down from his voluntary role in November.