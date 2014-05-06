Kennaugh out of Giro d'Italia with illness

Image 1 of 2 Pete Kennaugh (Team Sky) in the green Coppi e Bartali winner's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Kennaugh has been forced to withdraw from Team Sky’s line-up for the Giro d'Italia due to illness. It marks the second big blow for the team heading into Giro after Richie Porte had to pull out of the Giro squad due to a lack of form and illness.

Kennaugh has been replaced by Chris Sutton, with the race starting Friday in Belfast.

"The Giro is one of my favourite races and I would have loved to have ridden it again," said Kennaugh on the team's website. "A lot of my friends and family were planning on coming over to Ireland for the start, and I was looking forward to racing back in Italy. This bug laid me low though and it was a tough one to shake off."

Kennaugh had ridden last week's Tour of Romandie, in which Chris Froome retained his overall title. However Kennaugh had missed a vital block of training.



