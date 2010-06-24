Kenda p/b Geargrinder offers a chance to win a 2011 pro contract

A Kenda Pro p/b Geargrinder rider shows how to keep cool on this scorcher of a day. (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

The US-based Kenda p/b Geargrinder team and its new partner Strava will host a GPS competition in which the winner will be offered a contract to compete for the UCI-registered Continental team for the 2011 season.

Strava, a website for avid cyclists to upload GPS ride data, recently signed on as a partner with Inferno Racing LLC, the management company for the Kenda p/b Geargrinder squad. "We were trying to come up with ways to add recognition to a new partner Strava, while raising money for the TX Tough Charity," said Team Manager, Chad Thompson.

Registered participants will upload their Strava compatible GPS device riding data to the Strava website and representatives of Strava, Carmichael Training Systems (CTS) and Kenda p/b Geargrinder will evaluate the data. Participants will be evaluated each month and ranked according to four categories; Overall Leader, Best Climber, Best Time Trialist and Most Improved. Coaches at CTS will further evaluate the top three riders in each category monthly.

A panel will decide and announce the competition winner on November 14 "If they are a current Cat 1, they will become an official UCI professional and eligible to become a pro for us," said Chad Thompson, team manager. "If they are Cat. 2 or above, they will race NRC [National Racing Calendar]. We are really selecting a rider and not a gimmick."

Kenda p/b Geargrinder is currently in its first season as a UCI-registered Continental team. According to Thompson the team will apply for a UCI Continental license renewal for the 2011 season and rider-team contracts will be due on November 15. "Yes, it's a done deal," Thompson said. "We will also be getting a budget increase and a new sponsor."

Registration is now open and the competition will run through September 30. The cost of competing in the competition is $70 and includes a one-year Strava subscription. The entry cost will be reduced to $40 if the participant is a current Strava subscriber. All profits raised through registration fees will go toward raising awareness for Children's Hospitals and TX Tough Grand Prix held on September 16 in Dallas, Texas. Registration for the competition closes on September 1.

"The money from the competition will be going to TX Tough Charity and promotions, travel and costs associated with getting the TX Tough name and the TX Tough GP III race on the map," Thompson said. If we get 1,000 persons to sign on, nearly 20,000 will get to Children's Hospital via TX Tough."

Competition details can be found at www.kendaprocycling.com