Keisse still has hopes of finding 2012 team

Iljo Keisse hasn't given up on hopes of finding a road team for the 2012 season. He has even cast an eye on his former Quick Step, noting that the team “still has a place available.”

Keisse's contract with Quick Step from this year was not renewed. He is currently sitting out a ban which prohibits him from riding in Belgium through January 27. His world-wide suspension ended in August. He had tested positive for two different substances at the 2010 Gent Six Days race.

The Belgian hopes to find something within the next two weeks, so as to be “redeemed of the uncertainty”. He told sporza.be, “I've still not signed. But I hope that something will appear soon, so I can get rid of that uncertainty.”

Keisse knows where he wants to ride. “I still hope for a Belgian team and I think also that it will be a Belgian team. Hopefully within two weeks."

Since Quick Step didn't extend his contract, they would seem to be excluded, but he is willing to consider the squad once again. "Quick Step still has a place available," he said. "I've always felt comfortable on the team, despite the difficult period. If they give me another chance, then I will take it.”

Quick Step manager Patrick Lefevere told Sportwereld that he has "taken note" of Keisse's statements.