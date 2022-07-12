Kämna's Tour de France lead near-miss bittersweet for Bora-Hansgrohe

"So near and so far" was one way of summing up the feelings in Bora-Hansgrohe management after it emerged that their German rider Lennard Kämna had spent all day in the breakaway only to come within 11 seconds of taking the Tour de France overall lead from Tadej Pogačar.

"Quietly proud" of what Kämna had almost achieved would be another after he had already come close to success on the Planche des Belles Filles in a breakaway before he was steamrollered by the GC contenders in the final kilometre.

"That phrase 'so near so far' certainly sums it up for us in one way," team manager Ralph Denk told Cyclingnews after stage 10, "because we were hoping for the yellow and maybe the stage win as well today.

"But Lennie did a fantastic ride today, and in the end, he missed out by only 11 seconds. So we have to find the positive things in this stage, and it's being second on GC. I can't remember the last time a German was second on 10 stages, a long time ago."

In terms of Tour final classifications, it turns out the last time was way back in 2006, when Andreas Klöden finished third in Paris before being bumped up a spot to second, 34 seconds behind Oscar Pereiro, following Floyd Landis' positive for doping. 'Klodie' also scored second in 2004.

Fast forward 16 years and even if Kämna couldn't repeat his 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné stage victory on the same summit finish of Megève airfield, as Denk points out "the tactics become easier now. UAE have the jersey, we can stay on the wheels and we will see how his legs respond."

In terms of the bigger picture, Denk says, the team's Giro d'Italia success with Jai Hindley also helps, because it means the team is under less pressure in the Tour and therefore play things a bit less conservatively.

"It's our first year we are making the transition from a sprinter and Classics team to a GC team," he pointed out. "And it's already worked quite well.

"So if we leave the Tour with nothing, with no stage wins and no podium in Paris, it's a pity, but it's not a disaster, because I already have a maglia rosa in my office."

Kämna played an integral role in ensuring that pink jersey made its way to Denk's HQ, as well as winning a stage on Mount Etna. And Denk paid tribute to the German's ability to turn on the power in a second successive Grand Tour.

"He got a lot of base strength by doing the Giro, but he also showed his potential with a great Giro and he's still in shape for stage wins," Denk said, "I think that shows he has a great future and our job is to support him as well as possible."

The team's main GC hope, Aleksandr Vlasov, had a slightly better day on the bike, Denk said, after the Russian managed to finish in the main group, staying at three minutes behind Pogačar and keep in the top 15 overall.

However, as Denk pointed out, "It wasn't a super hard race for the GC, and it's tomorrow and the day after tomorrow that counts." And even if Kämna could not quite take yellow, his gutsy ride on stage 10 and near-miss on GC will still surely count as a high point for Bora-Hansgrohe in this year's Tour, too.