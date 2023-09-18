Jumbo-Visma rake in a third of 2023 Vuelta a España prize money

Image 1 of 1 Prize money earned during the 2023 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: LaVuelta)

After sweeping the Vuelta a España overall podium with Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič, winning five stages, including taking the top three places on the Col du Tourmalet and Altu de l'Angliru, Jumbo-Visma grabbed almost a third of the total prize purse.

The cash prizes come from stage placings, intermediate sprint and mountain bonuses, days in the leaders' jerseys and the final general classification, and this year totalled €1,116,835. More than half of the purse - €606,060 - came from stage placings and €337,285 from the final GC.

Jumbo-Visma racked up a €364,985 tally, according to official figures, miles ahead of Soudal-Quickstep, who earned €98,965.

Sepp Kuss claimed €150k for winning the overall classification, while Jumbo-Visma earned €12,500 for finishing as best team and €11,000 for each stage win.

The haul pales in comparison with Roglič's estimated €289k total from his Giro d'Italia victory this season, while Jonas Vingegaard's claimed €500k for winning the Tour de France as part of his team's €664k tally.

The teams typically split the winnings between the team, but each rider should be taking home a hefty sum in prizes and contracted bonuses.

Remco Evenepoel - winner of three stages and the mountains classification (€13,000) and leader for three stages (€500 each day), was the biggest contributor to Soudal-Quickstep's tally.

UAE Team Emirates was next with €95,530, thanks to best young rider Juan Ayuso (€11,000), stage winner Juan Sebastian Molano and João Almeida, who placed ninth overall and was the third-best young rider.

Bahrain Victorious and Bora-Hansgrohe, both with a pair of riders in the top 10, were next with €80,245 and €64,680, respectively. Alpecin-Deceuninck, with triple stage winner Kaden Groves, brought in €63,525, with Team dsm-firmenich, Movistar and Ineos Grenadiers between €45k and €35k.

Tucked in amidst the WorldTour teams, Lotto Dstny managed to squeeze €33,130 out of the prize list, with Andreas Kron netting a stage win to make the top 10 earners.

At the other end of the spectrum, Astana Qazaqstan came away from the Vuelta dead last with a paltry €4,485, behind Jayco-AlUla, who lost five of their eight riders along the way to crashes or illness.