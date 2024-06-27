Juan Ayuso to support Pogačar in Tour de France debut but dream ‘is to win it one day’

By
published

21-year-old Spanish rider speaks to Cyclingnews about living out childhood ambition at first Tour

Juan Ayuso won the Faun-Ardèche Classic earlier in the season
Juan Ayuso won the Faun-Ardèche Classic earlier in the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) may be living out a “dream come true” as he makes his debut at the Tour de France in support of GC leader Tadej Pogačar but his future ambitions are bigger and it's taking the yellow jersey one day further down the line that he’s really dreaming of doing.

The Spaniard is one of cycling’s top prospects having finished third overall  at the Vuelta at just 19, the youngest ever podium finisher in the race. He was also two years younger than Pogačar when he made his debut at the Tour in 2020 and snatched overall from Primož Roglič on the stage 20 time trial up to La Planche des Belles Filles.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.