Juan Ayuso leads UAE Team Emirates at Critérium du Dauphiné on road to Tour de France

By
published

Young Spaniard leads as Tadej Pogačar rests up after Giro d'Italia victory

2024 Tour de Romandie: Juan Ayuso during the race
2024 Tour de Romandie: Juan Ayuso during the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

After dominating  Giro d’Italia with Tadej Pogačar, UAE Team Emirates have confirmed that Juan Ayuso will target overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphiné which begins on Sunday. 

The 21-year-old will then join forces with Pogacar at the Tour de France, in a supporting and understudy role.   

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.