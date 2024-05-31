Juan Ayuso leads UAE Team Emirates at Critérium du Dauphiné on road to Tour de France
Young Spaniard leads as Tadej Pogačar rests up after Giro d'Italia victory
After dominating Giro d’Italia with Tadej Pogačar, UAE Team Emirates have confirmed that Juan Ayuso will target overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphiné which begins on Sunday.
The 21-year-old will then join forces with Pogacar at the Tour de France, in a supporting and understudy role.
Also in the UAE Team Emirates for the Dauphiné are 21-year-old Igor Arrieta and Kiwi Michael Vink, 32, both making their debut in the race. Nils Politt, Pavel Sivakov, Marc Soler and Tim Wellens will also race in France as a last stepping stone for the Tour de France.
Ayuso won the Itzulia Basque Country after Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič crashed out and then finished fifth overall in the Tour de Romandie.
“Since Romandie I took a little bit of a break and after I have just been building up slowly again,” Ayuso said as he headed to France.
“We’ve been training really well as a group at altitude the past weeks and the atmosphere is good with lots of guys going well so we’re aiming to be up at the sharp end of the racing. The Dauphine now will be a good tester before the Tour de France.”
Adam Yates is absent from the UAE Team Emirates squad for the Dauphiné despite finishing second overall in the 2023 edition of the eight-day French stage race behind Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike).
Pogačar is currently resting up after his Giro d’Italia victory before heading to an altitude camp in the French Alps, where he will be joined many of his teammates down to take part in the Dauphine after the race ends on Sunday June 9.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.