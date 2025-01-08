José Azevedo: If I know today that Lance Armstrong consumed banned substances it's because he said so; I never saw it

'I did my job, I am proud of what I did in my career. What happened, happened to him' says US rider's former teammate

Lance Armstrong (US Postal) rides beghind his Portuguese teammate Jose Azevedo during the 12th stage of the 2004 Tour de France (Image credit: JOEL SAGET / AFP via Getty ImagesGetty Images)

Portuguese former racer José Azevedo has said that he never saw ex-teammate Lance Armstrong taking banned substances during their time together at US Postal Service and Discovery Channel Pro Cycling in 2004 and 2005.

Armstrong, who admitted to doping during his career in 2013, has been banned from cycling for life and had all results from 1998 onwards stripped from his palmarès.

