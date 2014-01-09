Jo Hogan: "I want this championship"

Image 1 of 4 Jo Hogan in her new 2014 Bigla team kit (Image credit: Ross Willc=ox) Image 2 of 4 Jo Hogan (Bigla) (Image credit: Ross Willc=ox) Image 3 of 4 Jo Hogan (Team Jayco-VIS), Gracie Elvin (Orica - AIS), Carla Ryan (QLD) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 4 Jo Hogan climbing during the 2013 Tour of Bright (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

Cycling prognosticator's have been leaning toward South Australia's Tiffany Cromwell to challenge reigning champion Gracie Elvin (ACT) for the 2014 Cycling Australia Road National Championships women's road race in Ballarat on Saturday. Chloe Hosking and Lauren Kitchen are two other names being thrown into the mix as potential winners. And that's just fine by last year's runner up Joanne Hogan.



