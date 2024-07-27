‘I’ve done the hard work, now I just don't want any regrets’ - Filippo Ganna hopes for perfect Olympic time trial

Italian targets two gold medals in Paris but fears Tarling, Evenepoel and mistakes during his time trial

Italy's Filippo Ganna recons the Paris Olympics time trial course
Italy's Filippo Ganna recons the Paris Olympics time trial course (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Filippo Ganna trained in the Paris rain on Friday, knowing that the roads of the Olympic time trial course could be wet during Saturday’s race and so especially testing as well as very fast.

Italy's Ganna is one of the favourites for a gold medal but knows that Ineos Grenadiers teammate Josh Tarling (Great Britain) and current World Champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) are huge threats to his ambitions.      

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.