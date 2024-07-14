'It’s like I don’t do the same sport' - Breakaway describes being passed by Pogačar and Vingegaard at Tour de France

'You want to hate them, but they are cool guys and make cycling fun to watch' says Tobias Halland Johannessen

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar during stage 15 of the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“When those two guys went past, it’s like I don’t do the same sport as them” is how Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno X-Mobility) described being passed by Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the final climb after fighting for the win on stage 15 of the Tour de France in the breakaway.

The two best climbers in the Tour were led onto the final climb up Plateau de Beille by Visma’s Matteo Jorgenson with a deficit of 2:35 on the five-man group which remained from the day’s break in front. This comprised of Johannessen, Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar), Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost).

News Writer

