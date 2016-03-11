Is Pinarello set to unveil a new time trial bike at the Giro d'Italia?

Image 1 of 5 The Pinarello Bolide is Chris Froome's time-trial machine of choice and was shown in this gold and black paint scheme at Eurobike (Image credit: Tom Ballard / BikeRadar) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins rode his custom painted Pinarello Bolide to victory at the Tour of Britain time trial in London (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 5 The Pinarello Bolide Team Sky prepared for the race was put to one side as Wiggins opted to ride his backup Graal (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 5 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky shows off his rainbow skin suit during the prologue at Valenciana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Bradley Wiggins on his way to breaking the UCI One Hour Record at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome.

Cyclingnews understands that Pinarello is on the cusp of unveiling a new time trial bike, with plans scheduled for a release to coincide with the Giro d’Italia in May. The Italian manufacturer would not comment when contacted by Cyclingnews.

However, Cyclingnews has been told by a source that Pinarello has been developing a top secret project for the past twelve months, and plans to reveal the bike at the Giro, where Team Sky – with Mikel Landa the likely leader – will race.

The Giro takes place from May 6-21 and will feature two flat time trials this year, on stages 1 and 9, in addition to a mountain time trial to Alpe di Siusi on stage 15.

In 2013, Pinarello released the Bolide time trial bike at the Giro, claiming that it had a 15 per cent less drag than its predecessor, the Graal.

Since then, the Bolide has become one of the most successful time trial bikes in the world. In 2014 and 2015 the bike was ridden to win the time trial at the UCI World Championships by Bradley Wiggins and Vasil Kiryienka, respectively.

Last June, Wiggins also used a modified Bolide to set a new UCI Hour Record of 54.526 kilometres at the London velodrome.

Pinarello’s new bike is now in test phase, although Cyclingnews understands that no current top-level professional riders have used the bike during outside testing or training sessions. The bike has been tested in the wind tunnel, however.